Popular Porn Actress Charged With Battery for Punching Boyfriend in Face After Sex

Porn actress Dakota Skye has been arrested on charges of battery after she allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face following an argument they had after having sex.

According to the arrest affidavit, the porn star, whose real name is Lauren Kaye Scott, intentionally struck her boyfriend Robert Anderson Jr. against his will with an “open right hand.” The police report says Anderson suffered a swollen lip during the violent physical confrontation in his home in Pinellas Park, Fla.

The report, via The Smoking Gun, states that the 23-year-old adult entertainer “would not get off the phone” after having sex with her boyfriend of six months, who asked her to leave his residence. This made her upset and she allegedly struck Anderson in the face, cutting his bottom lip.

Following a call to the police, Scott was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge and booked into county jail. She was released a day later and was ordered to have no contact with Anderson.

Scott, who is better known as Dakota Skye in the porn industry, has an extensive career in adult films since 2013. The 5’3” performer was nominated for the AVN Awards “Best New Starlet” in 2015 and has 141 credits to her name including “Anal Ambitions,” “Blowjob Fridays 12,” and “Obsessed with Dat Ass.”

TSG reports that in a motion filed Monday, the porn actress asked a judge for permission to travel to Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband Zachary Lecompte-Goble. Lecompte-Goble is Milo Yiannopoulos’ booking agent, and lists himself on Facebook as the Chief Product Officer and Director of Tour Operations for Yiannopoulos’ brand.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.