Pohl-ing Off the Joke! German-American Actress Scores Big With Hitler Stage Satire

Knockout comedy isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Germany. But German-American actress Lucie Pohl has turned it into a hit satire with her autobiographical show Hi, Hitler currently proving an off-Broadway hit at downtown Manhattan’s Cherry Lane Theatre.

Born in Germany, Pohl-who is legendary 20th century German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s great-niece- moved to New York as a child. She hilariously dissects her upbringing in the show- her mother is a Romanian singer and her father a German playwright- taking on 45 different characters in Hi, Hitler. As well as chronicling her obsession with the Führer, Pohl also tackles David Hasselhoff’s pop career.

The show premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the largest arts festival in the world, last year before moving to London. Pohl’s other credits include a small role in Harry Potter blockbuster Fantastic Beasts and Were to Find Them and the lead in Turkish horror movie Magi, alongside Stephen Baldwin and Michael Madsen, an experience which she turned into another one-woman stage show Apohlcalypse Now.

We spoke with Pohl, 34, about Hi, Hitler which closes on July 30 and is directed by Kenneth Ferrone and produced by Rebecca Crigler and David De Almo.

How did Hi, Hitler! come about?

I was waiting tables and at an existential point of ‘What am I doing?’ I was auditioning for the parts of ‘One-legged pregnant woman, nudity required’- you have to stab your eyes out. I started writing stuff down and it vomited itself out of me. I thought that I never wanted to do an autobiographical show because I come from a European theater family and that’s not really a thing there- oversharing- especially in Germany. It’s not seen as artistry almost and is frowned upon. I thought I’d never do it but it came out. I had half an hour of a show and I applied to festivals and started getting in. I was like, ‘Oh s**t now I have to write the rest of it!’ But I got good reviews for the show in Edinburgh and then did it in Leicester Square [London]. It has changed my life. Everything changed after that.

Have you had any reaction to a show that is entitled Hi, Hitler?

Karen Koren [a key Edinburgh Festival luminary] said, ‘I’m not sure about the title. I think it might put people off. I said, ‘You’re wrong. The title is what has gotten me so much attention and press and I’m Jewish, there’s more than just a joke in there.’ There’s a deeper resonance: “Hi Hitler, we’re still here! We made it through.’ It’s a fish out of water story, a search for identity and what your heritage means for you. The title is obviously a joke- as a kid I thought it was a greeting, that people were saying ‘Hi Hitler!’ In a way, they are saying ‘Hi Hitler!’ He looked funny to me. My mother asked me when I was four or five what I wanted to be for carnival and I was like, ‘Hitler’. She said, ‘I don’t think that’s a good idea, maybe something else.’ Apparently I just said, ‘I’ll be a spoon then!’ There’s alot of comedy in that man. Tragic comedy obviously.

What is your take on the increasing trend for famous comedians to be attacked on social media for politically incorrect jokes? It seems misguided.

I agree. It’s interesting because I think why are going after these people that are trying to make people laugh. Go after the people that actually mean it and are actually doing bad shit. Why don’t you tear them apart? That’s not to say that we shouldn’t take seriously the disadvantages that minorities face. But stereotypes are not a bad thing as long as they’re not mean-spirited and they’re funny.

Speaking of stereotypes, Germany isn’t renowned as a comedic nation.

I always say they don’t have too much of a sense of humor because they killed all the funny people! Most people are very serious when it comes to Hitler but laughing about something doesn’t mean it’s not serious. My dad’s a playwright so I’ve learned a lot just living in that world rather than specifically being related to Bertolt Brecht. The biggest thing is the sense of doubt and the fact that struggle never goes away. Even Brecht would throw his plays away, like The Threepenny Opera which Helena Weigel [Brecht’s second wife] picked up out of the trash. It’s being aware of where you come from which in my family was always a big thing whether it was Brecht, Nazi’s or displacement. And now I’m baring it all.

