Not Again! Massive Leak of Celebrity Nudes Including Miley Cyrus, Yvonne Strahovski and Rosario Dawson

Fappening 2.0 continues with a massive leak of explicit stolen photos of Miley Cyrus, Yvonne Strahovski and Rosario Dawson among other celebrities.

The leak began in March when explicit photos of Amanda Seyfried and non-explicit (but private) photos of Emma Watson were leaked to the web. Then a few weeks later a massive trove of nude photos of female WWE wrestlers leaked as well.

The new batch contains explicit stolen photos from high profile celebrities all the way down to obscure real estate brokers and soft ball players.

The full list was posted on the Phun message board.

Some of the highlights:

Nude pics of MMA fighter Tito Ortiz and girlfriend.

A “bait video” model Kelly Rohrbach made for Leo DiCaprio

Unreleased nude photos of Miley Cyrus from her notorious Terry Richardson shoot.

UFC champ Miesha Tate

Chuck and Dexter TV star Yvonne Strahovski

Rosario Dawson (from every Netflix Marvel show)

Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried and other stars have threatened legal action against websites hosting stolen pictures of themselves. No doubt there will be more lawsuits to come.

