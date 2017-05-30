Marvel’s ‘Jessica Jones’ Tweets About ‘Male Tears’ in Failed Attempt to be Funny

Once again, the toxicity of modern-day feminism creeps into a fandom’s space.

Between tweets about upcoming Netflix show The Defenders, the Jessica Jones official account published a tweet that ragged on men for having emotions this weekend.

Using the sexist “male tears” meme made popular by smug feminists, the account posted the following tweet:

It’s clear that the tweet was also the author’s response to the Wonder Woman controversy over the women-only screenings of the movie at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Following the news of the screening, outlets speculated on how emotionally fragile men would react to it. Ironically, the only people who shed tears over the controversy were feminists and male feminist allies who were upset when Heat Street’s Stephen Miller bought a ticket to the screening.

The Jessica Jones tweet received thousands of likes and retweets, from people who saw it as support for their hatred of men from Marvel’s Jessica Jones character.

When others pointed out that the tweet was sexist, feminists in the comments argued that the tweet wasn’t sexist because “sexism requires a history of structural oppression.”

Fans of the Marvel character said that the tweet, which was supposed to be in-character for Jessica Jones, was unlike anything she would say. On her Netflix series, Jessica Jones doesn’t exhibit a hatred or disdain of men and is close friends with several, including her romantic interest Luke Cage.

Some pointed out how mocking men for crying is hypocritical, especially since feminists often question why men have difficulty expressing their emotions. They usually blame “toxic masculinity” for stunted emotions, but do their best to perpetuate that toxicity.

You: HAHAHAHA THAT'S SO FUNNY LET'S MEME ABOUT MEN CRYING Tomorrow, also you: Why do men have a hard time showing emotion? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GB3tAXwb7I — Rhéa (@ashelia) May 29, 2017

The “male tears” tweet was eventually deleted, but further perusal through the Twitter account shows other lame insults aimed at men. Wendy’s might be able to pull off the smug act, but it’s only because they’re funny.

The Defenders and the next season of Jessica Jones look like they’re worth watching, but whoever’s running the Twitter account is doing their best to turn viewers off from even seeing them.

