Liberals Attack New Miss USA For Her ‘Problematic Views’ on Feminism, Healthcare

Nuclear scientist Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA this Sunday in Las Vegas. The black 25-year-old Miss DC works for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and beat out Miss New Jersey for the crown.

But apparently McCullough’s views on feminism and healthcare angered some liberals online, sparking the Twitter hashtag #NotMyMissUSA.

When asked if healthcare was a right or a privilege, McCullough responded saying it was a privilege.

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” McCullough said. “As a government employee, I am granted healthcare and I see firsthand that for one to have healthcare you need to have jobs so therefore we need to cultivate this environment that we’re given the opportunity to have healthcare as well as jobs to all the American citizens worldwide.”

She also had a “problematic” answer on feminism.

“As a woman scientist in the government, I’d like to transpose the word feminism to equalism,” she said. “I try not to consider myself this diehard, like, I don’t really care about men. But one thing I want to say is that women are just as equal to men when it comes to opportunity in the workplace.”

This caused an unsurprisingly stupid backlash as typical with socially progressive libs on social media.

What's wrong with being a feminist Miss DC USA!?!? Who says feminists hate men? Gurl!!! #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/jr5Hc5p2DN — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) May 15, 2017

Some are even claiming Miss New Jersey was robbed, just like Hillary.

DC may have won the electoral judges, but NJ won the popular vote #NotMyMissUSA #MissUSA — Kelsey Klemme (@KelseyKlemme) May 15, 2017

But mostly it was just incomprehensible screeching.