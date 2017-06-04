Liberals Calling for Liberal Bill Maher’s Head After HBO Comic Makes N-Word Joke

Leftists and progressives are calling for Bill Maher’s head following comments he made last night on his HBO series Real Time with Bill Maher. The quick-to-offend group of so-called liberals took issue with his use of the n-word during an interview with Republican Senator Ben Sasse.

“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more,” said Maher.

“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work out in the fields with us,” the senator replied.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n****r.” Quipped Maher. “No, it’s a joke.”

The audience offered a mixture of laughter and applause and a few pained groans and Sasse appeared visibly discomfited by Maher’s use of the n-word. No harm appears to have been intended, and Bill Maher’s the last person anyone would call a racist—but that didn’t stop media personalities like Black Lives Matter leader Deray McKesson from calling on HBO to drop his show and for Maher to be fired over the offhand remark.

Others on the left dredged up their grievances with Maher, declaring the HBO host to be “racist” for his views critical of all religions, including Islam. Complaints emerged from New York Times and HuffPo contributor Wahajat Ali, HuffPo’s Rowaida Abdelaziz, and CNN’s Reza Aslan.

The New Republic’s Sarah Jones remarked that the only thing shocking about it was that Maher hadn’t previously used the n-word on air.

Some, like the Women’s March’s Sophie Ellman-Golan said that people who denounced Maher’s use of the racial slur were deplorable for not also condemning criticism of Islam.

Some members of the “new right,” like Jack Posobiec, joined in the chorus of condemnation and urged for Bill Maher to be sacked from HBO.

But conservatives like former congressman Joe Walsh disagreed. In a series of tweets, Walsh defended the comedian for making the politically incorrect joke. “Grow a pair, HBO,” he wrote.

Maher has since apologized for the remark, following remarks from HBO that declared his comment “inexcusable.” In a statement today, Maher wrote:

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

It’s notable that Maher’s ABC show, ironically titled Politically Incorrect, was canceled in 2002 after he made the politically incorrect comment that the 9/11 hijackers should not necessarily be described as “cowards”.

It’s a sad day when comedians have to kowtow to humor-impaired politically correct liberals for fear of losing their jobs.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.