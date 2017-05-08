Lena Dunham: Cuts to Planned Parenthood and ‘American Misogyny’ Caused My Weight Loss

HBO Girls star Lena Dunham has taken to Instagram to attack a tabloid magazine’s diet advice, saying the election result that revealed “the true depths of American misogyny”, together with liberal media and cuts to Planned Parenthood caused her to lose weight.

In an Instagram post the actress slammed celebrity and entertainment magazine Us Weekly for using her photo accompanied with “20 slim down diet tips stars are using” headline on its front page.

“I have no tips I give no tips I don’t want to be on this cover because it’s diametrically opposed to everything I’ve fought my whole career,” Dunham wrote. “It’s not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement thanks,” adding that her weight loss had to do with having “a pre-existing condition”.

Dunham shed a significant amount of weight in a short space of time recently. The Sun reported that the actress is using the same personal trainer as fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

But the Hillary Clinton aficionado, who campaigned relentlessly for the failed Clinton campaign, then offered bizarre tips on what actually caused her to lose weight – some of which have to do with politics.

She wrote: “An election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny. Watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains.

“Realizing that even the liberal media wants those clicks no matter what.

“Worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don’t”.