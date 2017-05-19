Lena Dunham Cancels American Tour, Citing “Greatest Amount of Physical Pain” She Ever Experienced

Lena Dunham’s “America IRL Tour” is no more, according to a statement in her newsletter Lenny Letter.

After undergoing treatment for endometriosis, Dunham announced the cancellation of the nationwide tour featuring musician Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. “My body, which I’ve worked through all kinds of pain for many years, just doesn’t have what it takes to do this tour. Lenny is about giving 100 percent of ourselves, 100 percent of the time, and I couldn’t bear to limp through this.”

She went on to explain that, despite being told she had been “endometriosis-free,” the disease has been “found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy.” Dunham wrote. “To be honest, I’m in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced.”

Endometriosis is an extremely painful condition where tissue that lines the inside of the uterus grows improperly grows outside of the uterus.

The tour spanned mainly the Midwest, starting in St. Louis, Mo., and ending in Milwaukee, Wisc., and was meant to “create a sense of community in every city” they stopped in. A portion of the proceeds were going to be donated to various organizations who assist with LGBT issues.

Tickets for the shows will be fully refunded.

