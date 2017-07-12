Kesha’s New Screen Grab: Acting With Casey Affleck in His New Movie ‘A Ghost Story’

Pop star Kesha, who has fought a protracted battle to get out of her contract with Dr. Luke and Sony following her claims that her former producer sexually assaulted and abused her, is very much back.

Her new album Rainbow is out August 11 and now she’s stealthily trying make it in movies. Following roles in Nashville and Jane the Virgin, Kesha pops up in the new Casey Affleck-Rooney Mara intimate afterlife drama A Ghost Story which was released last weekend to good reviews.

Kesha appears as “Spirit Girl” in a few scenes in the movie. How did this happen? Director David Lowery filled Heat Street in. “I just love Kesha’s music and wanted to incorporate her into this movie in some way,” he said. “She came to Texas and hung out on set. She’s in the movie very briefly and then she wrote a song for the soundtrack which is great.

“It’s tiny—she’s just there. It’s not even really a part. She has a couple of lines of dialogue, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kind of thing. She’s the life of the party in a party scene.

“But I really liked just having her there while we were making it and I would love to work with her again.”

Can Kesha really make it in Hollywood and succeed where Prince, Rihanna and Jessica Simpson failed ? “She’s great- she’s really could [be a movie star],” he says. “I would love to make a movie where she has a big part because I just loved hanging out with her.”

Producer Michael Pritchett, concurs saying: “Kesha is different to other pop stars who tried to make it in film because she’s got a unique sense and a spirit that, in the right part, will leave audiences wanting more. But she has to be invested into wanting to make it as an actress.”

Arguably Kesha should have had a bigger part in A Ghost Story. After all in 2012 she claimed, “I’ve got a song called ‘Supernatural.’ That song was about having sex with a ghost.

“I lived in this flop house at Rural Canyon and there was this weird energy that lived there, and it used to keep me at night and wake me up. And it progressed into this dark, sexual spirit.”