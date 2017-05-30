Kathy Griffin Grasps at Relevancy by Decapitating Donald Trump

Call her the ISIS of Hollywood’s D-list, cause Kathy Griffin is back in the headlines (after about a decade) with the apparent severed head of President Donald Trump in her hands.

Griffin posed for the photoshoot with edgelord photographer Tyler Shields, known also for his pics of nuns tongue kissing and pin up girl cop killers. So gosh darn edgy!

@BambolaBambina from The Dirty Side of Glamour pic.twitter.com/HdjWLK8zs6 — Tyler Shields (@tylershields) February 19, 2016

She told TMZ, the work was an “expression of her art.”

“Tyler and I are not afraid to make images that make noise. And also he often lights me to the point where I look about 15. But first I’m a good artist, but really it’s good lighting.”

Since when has Kathy Griffin been an “artist.” Will this new “art” project live up to her previous “artistry” like a cable reality show and that one time she nonconsensually grabbed the crotch of recently out, gay man Anderson Cooper at New Years Eve in Times Square.

Griffin is more like Trump than she knows.

