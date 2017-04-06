Joss Whedon Wails: Trump Will Murder Gays Unless Americans Join the #Resistance

Film director Joss Whedon leads the way when it comes to Trump hysteria. Lately, the Avengers and Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator has been stoking fears that Donald Trump will murder gay people.

Following reports of the violent crackdown of gay men in the Russian republic of Chechnya, Whedon linked to an article on ABC about the news and warned that the United States government under Trump would be doing the same in the future unless Americans pledged their support to the so-called #resistance.

“This is harrowing, and it’s where we’re headed if we don’t unite and act,” he tweeted. “Please use your #resistance skills to address this atrocity.”

In other words, he thinks Trump will start killing people for their sexual orientation unless something is done about it.

Whedon’s worries about Trump’s future plans comes in the wake of reports that the 2020 Census isn’t asking questions about sexual orientation and gender, which some pundits argue is meant to ignoring LGBT people.

The director has never made a secret of his politics, and often shares his acerbic views on Trump and his family. Following the election, he stated that Trump “CANNOT be allowed a term in office,” and went so far as to liken Ivanka Trump to a Pekingese dog for her relation to her father. It’s a statement that only a woke “male feminist ally” could make about a woman.

Whedon has been a major proponent of the so-called “resistance” against Trump’s agenda since even before the election, creating a star-studded PSA imploring voters to vote for Hillary and “save the day.”

There’s no doubt Trump will build gay concentration camps unless Americans share their outrage and a meaningless Twitter hashtag. So do your part and scream senselessly into the void of the Internet—because that’s how real change works, apparently.

