Joss Whedon Makes Fun of Teenage Cancer Survivors to Attack Paul Ryan

Joss Whedon tends to put his foot where his mouth is every time he writes anything on Twitter. Despite being widely regarded as a “woke” male feminist ally who champions the rights of women, The Avengers director can’t help but make insulting remarks about women whenever the opportunity arises. Today, he did it again with remarks about a group of teenage cancer survivors.

The director dealt previously with controversy when he likened Ivanka Trump to a Pekingese dog, and another time when he insulted the looks of Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman, by comparing her to a plastic Thunderbirds doll. The actress had the audacity to suggest that Americans be a part of the democratic process by supporting the president. And when he’s not mocking women for their looks, he’s spewing hyperbole about President Trump’s alleged plan to build death camps for gays.

Yesterday, Rep. Paul Ryan received a visit from a group of Wisconsin teenagers. “Advocacy is not limited to adults. These Wisconsin teens shared some powerful stories with me about their fight against childhood cancer,” wrote the House Speaker on Twitter.

In response to this innocuous tweet, the misogynistic gears in Whedon’s brain started to grind, and churned out a tweet so despicable that even his allies called him out on it. To attack Trump, he attacked the teenage cancer survivors in Ryan’s photo.

“Tonight on White House Wife Hunt, Donny makes host P. Ryan give 2 more contestants the ‘Not a 10’ card,” he wrote, transgressing many boundaries. The now-deleted tweet received many more replies than favorites or retweets—a sign that Whedon dun goofed.

Reactions were swift and brutal.

“Mocking teen cancer survivors? You are only slightly more attractive than a used enema, but balding and rocking a microphallus,” replied @LeahRBoss.

“This is… not a good tweet, man,” wrote Andi Zeisler, the founder of Bitch Media.

The replies prompted Whedon to delete the tweet.

“So I tweeted something that inadvertently offended everyone except the people I was trying to offend. I’m sorry. I’ll be quiet for a bit,” stated Whedon after deleting the original tweet.

But who exactly was he intending to offend? Teenage cancer survivors? Sexual assault survivors? Women in general? People wrongly accused of pedophilia? Speaker Ryan? I doubt Trump cares about anything Joss Whedon says.

Whedon’s non-apology and refusal to admit any wrongdoing has sparked more anger towards the director, whose often-callous remarks about women are in direct contradiction to his supposed stance as a male feminist. It’s time for the director to drop all pretense and show us his posts on the Roosh V Forum.

