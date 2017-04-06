John Mayer’s New Dancing Panda Video Slammed as ‘Racist’

Haven’t seen John Mayer in a while, I wonder what he’s up to…

*opens Twitter*

Uh oh, it looks like John Mayer is out committing the gravest sin of the current year or any year ever: cultural appropriation. And if you believe the wise and fair writers at Fusion.net and Elite Daily, he is doing it super racistly.

Yep, Mayer had the gall to make a music video where he’s in Japan doing Japanese stuff and dancing with Pandas. The most racist part of all is that pandas don’t even live in Japan!

Mayer tried to preempt the outrage in a New York Times interview conducted before the music video was released

“Part of cultural appropriation is blindness,” he said. “I’m on the right side of the line because it’s an idea for the video that has a very multi-ethnic casting, and nobody who is white or non-Asian is playing an Asian person… Do I think that someone is going to tweet that this is cultural appropriation? Yes. It’s going to be interesting to see.”

Yes John, people are angrily tweeting and you have to care.

Perhaps the most insightful take came from Dylan Kickham at Elite Daily.

“It’s the white John Mayer, who has no Asian background, who benefits as the “savior” of the video—dipping his toes into another culture in order to rescue a memory of a past love.”

Kickham is so woke he managed to concoct a white savior narrative out of a four minute video, most of which is dancing pandas and ripped off Kill Bill shots.

Mayer is no novice to racism accusations. In 2010 he got in huge trouble for saying the n-word in an interview and claiming he had a “David Duke cock.” Since that interview he has been in self imposed exile from stardom and hopes his new album “The Search for Everything” will help reignite his music career.

Heh, more like racism career.

