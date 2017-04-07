‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Faces Prison Over Tax Fraud

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, the breakout star of MTV’s Jersey Shore, may be headed to prison for a very long time on charges of tax evasion.

Calling himself “The Situation” (because his abdominal muscles were so impressive they were “a situation”), Mike was one of the Jersey Shore‘s most memorable (if not entirely likable) personalities. He leveraged his popularity to appear on HBO’s Roast of Donald Trump, where his jokes bombed harder than tomahawks on a Syrian airfield.

But Mike and his brother Marc are now in trouble with the law for allegedly failing to pay taxes on the millions Mike made following their attempts to exploit the fame he attained at the height of his reality TV show popularity. The brothers’ legal woes, ongoing for the last few years, worsened on Friday when prosecutors filed new charges.

Prosecutors allege that in 2011, The Situation failed to file a personal tax return, filed a false corporate return for his business Situation Nation, and concealed his cash income. Authorities claim that the brothers conspired to avoid paying all federal income tax owed on approximately $8.9 million that Mike earned between 2010 and 2012.

The Department of Justice indicted the Sorrentino brothers for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States in 2014. The two now face additional charges that may lead to a long time in prison. The Sorrentinos have been indicted yet again on new charges of tax evasion, and structuring and falsifying records.

According to the Department of Justice statement by Acting US Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick for the District of New Jersey and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg for the Justice Department’s Tax Division, released this Friday afternoon, Mike Sorrentino faces separate changes of tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports. Meanwhile, the DOJ has charged his brother Marc with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.

Authorities claim that the brothers doctored their tax returns, claimed fraudulent business deductions, and disguised and underreported their income.

If convicted, Mike will face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each structuring count and five for each count of tax evasion. Marc faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for obstruction. They’re expected to enter a not guilty plea on April 17, when they challenge the allegations in court.

History was unkind to Al Capone, the notorious Chicago mafioso taken down on charges of tax evasion. It could be unkinder still to the Sorrentinos.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.