Jenna Elfman’s Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ Was a Disaster

So much for reaching out to her supposed fans.

Jenna Elfman is entering the Hollywood spotlight again with her new show Imaginary Mary. In an effort to promote the ABC sitcom, Elfman participated in an “Ask Me Anything” discussion on Reddit.

Unfortunately, Reddit users were more interested in asking about the fact that Elfman’s a practicing Scientologist. One of the top comments asked, “What is your opinion of [King of Queens actress] Leah Remini speaking out about yourself and others involved with Scientology?”

Another, “How do you feel about Scientology’s practice of disconnection? And do you know where Shelly Miscavige is? Are you comfortable with all cults, or just Scientology?”

Things got even more tense when Reddit users accused Elfman of making fake accounts to ask favorable questions about the actress:

“How many people did your cult pay to start new reddit accounts in order to post questions on this thread that you wanted to answer? And how stupid do you think we are?” asked the top comment on the thread.

Elfman is best known for her role as “Dharma” in the early 2000’s series Dharma and Greg. Her new show, Imaginary Mary has been met with generally unfavorable reviews.

