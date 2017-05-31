Jared Kushner Has Broken Keith Olbermann

Keith Olbermann’s had quite the interesting career. From fired sportscaster to fired cable news commentator, he’s found a new home: A men’s clothing magazine. In between looking at $3,000 sweaters or $200 undershirts, GQ readers can listen to the soothing voice of Olbermann screaming about Donald Trump and the Republican legislative agenda. If that doesn’t seem to make very much sense — you’re not alone.

Olbermann’s shtick hasn’t changed much from the Bush years where, you guessed it, he screamed about President George Bush and his legislative agenda. This week, he’s directing his ire against Jared Kushner and the news that the FBI is investigating his potential links with the Russians.

It’s certainly a topic worth pontificating about, but it seems like Olbermann is having a Marco Rubio moment and simply repeating his demand—over and over and over again—that Kushner gets arrested. Let’s take a look at how many times the record playing in Olbermann’s brain skipped:

One.

NEW: Arrest. Kushner. Now – No matter the true purpose of his bid to use Russian Spy Communications pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

Two.

Three.

Four.

No matter the intent of Kushner's bid to use Russian Spy Communications, there is only one response: Arrest him NOW pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

Five.

I call for the arrest of Jared Kushner. Now. pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

I wonder how he feels about Kushn—six.

The Syria Excuse? The Banking Story? Espionage? Treason? They all lead to the same place: Arrest. Kushner. NOW. pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

If you’re going to send out the same video, at least get a little more creative (seven).

Eight (and it’s only noon!).

Jared Kushner must be arrested. Now. pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

Mixing it up a little bit on his ninth tweet.

No matter the true intent of Kushner's bid to use Russian Spy Communications there is only one solution: his arrest pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

At least on No. 10, Olbermann is trying to act like he has something new to share.

I call for the arrest of Jared Kushner pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

It’s almost like a religious ritual at this point.

Arrest. Kushner. Now. – No matter what was the true purpose of his bid to use Russian Spy Communications pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

Immediately. I feel his frustration.

Jared Kushner must be arrested immediately. pic.twitter.com/M5NW3JWkVw — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

Arrested when? Now.

No matter the real intent of Kushner's bid to use Russian Spy Communications, he MUST be arrested, now. pic.twitter.com/M5NW3KdVN4 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 31, 2017

Thirteen times in almost 13 hours. Maybe if Olbermann wears his pajamas inside out and puts a spoon under his pillow, he can wake up to a breaking report of Kushner exiting the White House in handcuffs.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.