‘I Went Too Far’ —Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Off-Color Trump Photo Amid Backlash

Comedian Kathy Griffin apologized Tuesday night after posting a picture of herself alongside the (fake) bloody decapitated head of President Donald Trump.

Following a storm of criticism from all sides of the political spectrum, Kathy Griffin admitted in a video message having “crossed a line” and “begged” for forgiveness.

“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin said.

“I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”

The 56-year old actress and comedian said she got in touch with photographer Tyler Shields — famous for his edgy shoots involving vials of blood and B-list celebrities — because she wanted “to do something political […] something that makes a statement,” Shields quoted her saying in the New York Daily News.

But the gruesome photo, in which Griffin is starting blankly at the camera while holding what looks like a blond-haired shrunken head dripping with blood, provoked the furry of the Twiterrati.

“I caption this ‘There was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his. . . wherever,’” she tweeted after posting a slow-motion video of display on her feed.

Quickly followed by “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Too late. The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., called Griffin’s poor attempt at creating art “disgusting” but “not surprising”

“This is the left today.” he tweeted. “They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS.”

Chelsea Clinton also waded in, calling the image “vile and wrong”.

“It is never funny to joke about killing a president,” she tweeted.

Later on Trump himself joined in, tweeting: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Even former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney thought Griffin had gone too far.

“Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin’s post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory.”

As outrage poured in, the 56 year old actress and comedian defended the stunt as nothing but “art”.

But the Secret Service didn’t see it that way.

“On it!” the agency tweeted. “@SecretService . . . monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats. Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations.”

Griffin, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, has since said she asked Shields to remove the photo from the internet.

Her controversial photo recalls a drawing posted on Twitter by comedian George Lopez a year ago showing Mexican drug lord Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman holding up Trump’s severed head.