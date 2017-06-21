HYPE IS COMING: Dissecting the Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer

Whelp it’s that time of the year again. When Heat Street takes me off the anime sex and YouTube pedos beat to become a full-time Game of Thrones writer.

The newly released trailer for season 7, finally imbued my life with a sense of purpose after a full year and a half of directionless nihilism.

There’s a lot to unpack in this trailer, and internet detectives are on the case.

First of all it basically confirms the veracity of Reddi leaks from October which basically spoiled ever major plot point of the season (you can read them here!).

Daenerys arriving at Dragonstone; a fiery battlefield between Lannisters, Dothraki and dragons; and John Snow, Berric and the Hound fighting zombies together, were all foretold by legendary Reddit user Awayforthelads.

Other than spoilers, the trailer also may have CONFIRMED (not really) a popular fan theory: the Clegane Bowl. While there is little evidence, many fans are eagerly expecting a 1v1 fight to the death between feuding brothers Sandor the Hound and Gregor the Mountain.

Redditors at /r/CleganeBowl, a therapy group for people driven mad by the possibility of the Clegane Bowl, believe a screenshot from the trailer offers new evidence to support their theory.

A figure, obscured by the sun, draws his sword in what appears to be a southern Westoros ruin.

The profile looks like it would be Sandor Clegane, one of two parts necessary for a Clegane Bowl. The ruins would work as a perfect arena for said Clegane Bowl.

Redditors lined up the head of the mystery figure to Sandor’s and it appears to be a match.

Meh, close enough. GET HYPED!

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks