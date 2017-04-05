Harvard Students Form ‘Dumbledore’s Army’ to Fight Donald Trump

Students at Harvard University have launched a “Resistance School” to fight against the tyranny of Donald Trump. The students at Harvard’s prestigious John F. Kennedy School of Government compare their movement to “Dumbledore’s Army,” inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter fantasy novels.

The so-called “school” consists of a four-week program “that will sharpen the tools we need to fight back at the federal, state, and local levels,” per the official website. Their goal is to combat Trump’s agenda.

Speaking to the Boston Globe, one of its 11 co-founders, Yasmin Radjy, said that she and her likeminded friends got together to form a meetup that blew up overnight. They created a website, a curriculum, and established a Facebook following that numbers in the thousands with users all across the globe.

“We just came together as a group of friends who care about something in common,” she said. “And it just turned into this thing.”

“On November 8, we lost more than just the presidency,” the group says on its website. “We lost yet more ground in the decades-long campaign against progressive values.”

“Republicans now control the Senate, House, and more state legislatures than they have in almost 200 years. Those losses have emboldened the right to launch an all-out attack against our nation’s creed—that all are created equal.”

Its creators likened the movement to “Dumbledore’s Army,” to which Harry Potter and his friends belonged as they fought in secret against the tyrannical Voldemort. Since receiving coverage by the Globe, the group has called on Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling to join them.

Read another book.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.