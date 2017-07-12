George R. R. Martin, Still Not Writing Game of Thrones, Now Adapting Sci-Fi Novel for TV

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is still stubbornly refusing to finish out his landmark series, and instead has taken a job adapting Who Fears Death, an African sci-fi novel, for the small screen.

HBO, the network that airs an adapted version of Martin’s seminal work, has ordered a number of Game of Thrones spinoffs to fill the void after the hit show airs its final episode in 2018. But they’re also seeking out novel science fiction works to adapt and the Hugo—and Nebula award—winning novel, Who Fears Death, is top on their list.

Martin will, reportedly, serve as an executive producer on the new series, which follows an orphan in post-apocalyptic Sudan who discovers that she has magical powers—a talent that quickly makes her a target for a powerful dark wizard looking to subjugate humanity with his own brand of sorcery.

The news likely means that fans of the Game of Thrones novels may never get to read the final two novels Martin claims remain in the series: the Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

Martin has done everything possible to avoid finishing his masterwork, instead letting Game of Thrones producers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff pen the final arc for the series main characters. In the meantime, Martin has been authoring supplemental books for the series, dabbling in political punditry, and improving his newsboy hat collection.

Luckily for fans of Who Fears Death, its author, Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, has already finished her series.