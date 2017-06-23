Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1 Premiere Predictions

The new season of Game of Thrones won’t premiere until 9 p.m. EST on July 16 on HBO, but we’re already firing up the predictions machine.

While many of the details of the new season have already leaked on Reddit, there’s still plenty to endlessly theorize about.

Here’s a few predictions and leaks about the new season’s first episode.

Arya in the Riverlands.

Last we saw Arya in Season 6, she offed Walder Frey in spectacular fashion, feeding him his own sons in a pie, then slitting his throat. Peak Game of Thrones.

But what’s next for Arya? According to leaks she’ll eventually make her way to Winterfell and meet up with Jon and Sansa. However, there may be more work to do.

Her uncle, Edmure Tully, is still imprisoned at the Frey’s castle, The Twins. Could she use her rescue her uncle and use her newly acquired face shifting powers to take back Riverrun and install her uncle as lord of the Riverlands, or is this an unnecessary diversion? Well, the season is only six episodes long, so we’ll see what they manage to cram in.

At Winterfell, Littlefinger tries to turn Sansa against Jon

Things at Winterfell will be tense, especially with Littlefinger controlling 90 percent of the troops in the city. His longterm plan is obviously to take out Jon and put Sansa on the throne.

According to the leaker Awayforthelads, whose leaks have been all but confirmed through set photos and trailers, their will be a disagreement between Jon and Sansa about what to do with the lands of Northern lords loyal to the Boltons.

Sansa and Lyanna Mormont want to take the lands and give them to lords loyal to Jon, but Jon disagrees. Jon decides to let them keep their lands, wanting to rule the North differently than the laws of old.

Littlefinger uses the disagreement to sow discord between Jon and Sansa.

Daenerys & co arrives at Dragonstone

Daenerys, Tyrion and the rest of the gang will arrive at Dragonstone, the island off the shores of Westeros, formerly owned by Stannis.

Not sure if there is anyone still living there, since Stannis left with his army, but there may be a brief fight.

Dany will send out letters to all the lords of Westeros, including Jon, demanding fealty.

There’s probably going to be an overdramatic scene in Dragonstone’s map room, where Dany looks over the large carved map of Westeros and says a cheesy one-liner like “all this will be mine” or “I will take this with fire and blood.” Something like that.

Jaime and Cersei will get in a huge fight

Jaime’s going to flip his shit at Cersei. He’s gonna be pissed about all manner of things, like Tommen’s suicide and the fact she blew up a church along with their most powerful ally. They might even have weird sex over Tommen’s corpse, like they did with Myrcella.

But from the trailer, it’s apparent Jaime doesn’t fully turn his back on Cersei. He can be seen leading Lannister troops on a flaming battlefield, assumably against Dany’s army and her dragons.