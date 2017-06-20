Feminists Freak Out Over Wonder Woman ‘Pay Gap’ That Doesn’t Actually Exist

According to Elle Magazine Gal Gadot made a striking $300,000 for her work on the first Wonder Woman movie, a sum the magazine claims is not only outrageous, but violently sexist.

Internet feminists, particularly those who write articles for woke adolescent publication Teen Vogue are burning their hyper-trendy bralettes in protest across social media.

Lauren Duca is, of course, known for her sizzling hot takes on culture and politics, but in this case, it appears her source material is well off the mark. Not only is Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel quoted sum questionable, but it turns out, Gadot’s measly paycheck—at least compared to Wonder Woman‘s quarter billion dollar global box office haul—is well within industry standards.

As Vanity Fair points out, Hollywood contracts are strange animals, and Cavill’s $14 million in earnings likely includes a box office bonus, which he received when Man of Steel defied its critics—and all reason—bringing home millions across the globe. Gadot’s $300,000 salary represents only what she earned in base pay simply for agreeing to make the picture.

If her contract resembles Cavill’s, she’ll start making more (a lot more—and well more than Cavill). If it doesn’t, well, she hasn’t signed on for anything beyond Justice League, so her agent is probably working on cutting a much more lucrative deal for the inevitable Wonder Woman II, where she saves the world from a “war to end all wars” that takes place a mere twenty years after she ensures an everlasting Earthly peace.

As for whether Gadot’s earnings are sexist—if that’s the case then Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, the stars of Captain America and Thor, respectively, might want to check their gender. Evans was paid $300,000 for his role as the first Avenger, and Hemsworth was paid less—$200,000—for playing the comic book version of the Norse God.

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) all made significantly more, but largely because they were A-list stars before signing on to a comic book franchise. Gadot, Evans, and Hemsworth were all untested when they donned their first spandex suits.

At the time Gadot signed on, Variety wrote: “Since its taken so long to find the right parts to make a Wonder Woman movie work, WB and DC don’t want to rush into a large commitment if fans are still not drawn to a standalone movie featuring the character.”

The same goes for Robert Downey, Jr., who despite being an A-list star, worked on Iron Man well before anyone dreamed of the cash cow Marvel’s Cinematic Universe would become. For the first Iron Man movie, Downey earned $500,000. By Avengers: Age of Ultron, he and the franchise were so successful, he pulled in more than $70 million.

If Gadot and Wonder Woman can survive the DC Universe’s dark and unappealing vision, she, too, could pull in those numbers.

True to form, though, once they realize their error, the Internet’s feminists probably won’t be clamoring to make any apologies. After all, the world is still sexist and men are still misogynistic morons serving an evil, if amorphous Patriarchy hellbent on enslaving women, so their point about sexism still stands.

Or something.