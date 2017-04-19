Family of Boyband Singer Struck and Killed by Train Pays Tribute to Beloved Son

By Ian Miles Cheong | 3:11 am, April 19, 2017

A young man who was the member of a boyband in the mid 2000s was tragically struck and killed by a train near Chelmsford railway station in the UK last week.

Pictured: Patrick Aspbury in 2005 (right)

23-year-old Patrick Aspbury made his claim to fame in 2005 when he became a member of three-piece boyband The Choirboys, which brought choir music into mainstream pop. The group was active from 2005 to 2007.

Aspbury’s family paid tribute to him today, describing him as a “sensitive, thoughtful, and caring person.”

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the loss of much-loved son, brother, family member and cherished friend Patrick,” the family said in a statement to Essex Live. “In addition to his singing, Patrick was also a talented and promising composer, keen footballer and Spurs fan, and above all a sensitive, thoughtful, and caring person.”

“He will be sorely missed. We would ask that everyone respect our family’s privacy, and Patrick’s memory, during this difficult time,” they added.

Upon reports that a man had been struck by a train on April 12, all lines in and out of the train station were suspended. An inquest into Aspbury’s death is set to open tomorrow.

