Darth Vader Costume Prompts School Evacuation and Lockdown

Following the various mass shootings over the past decade, some hypervigilant parents are refusing to play it safe with their kids’ lives—even to the point of losing their minds. Today is May the 4th—Star Wars Day, according to the Internet—for being a play on the popular phrase, “May the Force be with you.” To celebrate the event, a Wisconsin high school student dressed up in costume as Darth Vader to the amusement of his classmates. He was cosplaying, in other words.

One concerned parent, who’d apparently never seen Star Wars, didn’t find the outfit funny and reported him, thinking he posed a threat because it looked like he was wearing body armor with Darth Vader’s plastic chestplate.

The incident, at Ashwaubenon High School in Green Bay, prompted a school-wide evacuation and lockdown according to local police who investigated the supposed threat. Another school in the area was also put on lockdown as well.

“The student was wearing a Darth Vader outfit with a plastic mask and was carrying a bag with him, and that outfit looked like he might be wearing a bulletproof vest or a flak jacket,” a police officer told local reporters, per the Hollywood Reporter. “That, with wearing that mask and walking into the back door of the school, made a person very concerned. And we expect that to happen. We sure hope that people would call when this stuff takes place.”

The officer clarified that they believe it was an innocent mistake. No one is expected to get in trouble for it—we hope. May the Force be with you, unnamed Darth Vader cosplayer.

