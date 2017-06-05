Dan Aykroyd Assures World We Will Not Have to Endure a Lady Ghostbusters Sequel

As long as Dan Aykroyd is around, the world will be spared a sequel to the all-female Ghostbusters reboot, it seems.

Aykroyd starred (and wrote for) the original Ghostbusters and served as an executive producer on last year’s failed attempt to restart the series.

He had harsh words for director Paul Feig, whom Aykroyd seemed to blame for the reboot’s many failures.

“The director, he spent too much on it and he didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him. Several scenes that were going to be needed, he said, ‘No, we don’t need them.’ And then we tested the movie and they needed them, and he had to go back — about $30 to $40 million in reshoots,” Aykroyd told the Hollywood Reporter.

“[Feig] will not be back on the Sony lot anytime soon,” Aykroyd added.

The film ended up costing around $150 million. It grossed only $120 million at the American box office, and just barely $200 million worldwide. With post-production and marketing costs, Sony failed to profit off the Melissa McCarthy-led comedy.

And that is why its not likely Sony will be itching to give the lady Ghostbusters a second movie, even if feminists are likely to demand one on the heels of Wonder Woman‘s box office success. “[I]t cost too much, and Sony does not like to lose money,” said Aykroyd.

The original Ghostbusters star did have kind words for the women who starred in the reboot and tried to make it work, though, saying that he did enjoy the film even if pretty much no one else did.

Director Paul Feig did not respond to Aykroyd’s comments, but Feig had a number of alternative theories as to why his movie flopped, including reverence for the original movies and the fact that the film was a reboot and not a sequel.

In a piece authored after the movie failed in theaters, Feig referenced the “media,” “online trolls,” and generalized misogyny for the movie’s sad earnings.