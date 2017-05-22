Conservative Visionary and Public Intellectual Tomi Lahren Scores New Gig

Conservatives won’t be without their Tomi Lahren fix for long.

According to reports, the right-wing heartthrob and face of young conservatism, Tomi Lahren, has been hired by pro-Trump PAC Great America Alliance where she’ll be working as a senior adviser for communications.

“With critical policy battles looming, including repealing Obamacare and passing pro-growth tax reform, Great America Alliance (GAA), the leading issue advocacy organization supporting the America-First agenda of President Donald J. Trump, announced Tomi Lahren is joining their national team. Using her growing national profile, Lahren will help GAA execute communications and messaging strategies to expand grassroots support of the President’s policies across the country,” a press release from the group stated.

Lahren gained fame as a viral sensation during her tenure as a host of a television show for The Blaze. Her contract was later axed after she came out as pro-life in an appearance on “The View” and sued the channel’s founder Glenn Beck for wrongful termination. The lawsuit was settled earlier this month, but not before documents surfaced of Blaze employees complaining about doing humiliating tasks for Lahren like heating butt pads.

Great America Alliance, founded in 2016 by Eric Beach and Ed Rollins, was the largest pac supporting President Trump during the 2016 election. According to its website, the group advocates “for a stronger economy, a more secure nation, and a society with less government intrusion and more freedom for American citizens.”

“The liberal establishment and mainstream media continue to fight our President at every turn, so it’s critical for all Americans to step up and do all they can to advance the America First agenda,” Lahren said. “I’m excited to join the Great America team and continue supporting President Trump and help ensure he can deliver on his promises to the American people.”

