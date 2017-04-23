Comic Fans Boycott Marvel’s ‘Secret Empire’ Because Captain America Joins the Nazis

Marvel’s latest event comic, Secret Empire, has become the subject of a boycott by fans and comic book stores offended by its content. In Secret Empire, Captain America is portrayed as the fascist leader of Hydra, an organization tied to Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. They even say “Hail Hydra.” Essentially, they’re comic book Nazis.

As part of Secret Empire’s promotion, Marvel is giving out Hydra-themed t-shirts to comic book store employees. The shirts are emblazoned with a skull-headed octopus—to the objection oversensitive readers who are taking the comic book storyline a little too seriously.

Unhappy with the premise, some users attacked its author, Nick Spencer.

“Neo N@zis are using Hydra Cap as inspiration? Just what @nickspencer was hoping for. Shitting on legacy of Jewish-American creators,” wrote @bibliogato.

“My Name Is Nick Spencer, Writer Of Things. Look Upon My Works, Ye Mighty, And Despair. Nothing beside remains,” piped social justice activist Alexandra Erin, invoking Shelley. “If their current mistakes don’t bury them as a company, comics history will bury Nick Spencer’s work twenty miles deep.”

Several comic store employees consider the Hydra promo t-shirts to be Nazi apologism, and complained about Marvel’s new promotion.

“As someone who works in a comic store, Marvel can fuck off with this nonsense,” wrote user @sapphicgeek on Twitter. “My grandfather was an Allied soldier captured by the Nazis.”

“If you’re a comic book store and do this, expect no business ever again. Ever.” wrote @AuJopts in response to comic book site Bleeding Cool’s news article on the promo. “Be aware. There aren’t enough apologises [sic] for that betrayal.”

Speaking to the Daily Dot, the owner of Edmonton-based comic book store Variant told the publication that she would be boycotting the promotion.

“I worry for people working in comic shops who have no choice but to wear the shirts,” said Danica LeBlanc. “The message of hate is loud and clear. I feel that this is one more nail in the coffin, so to speak. Marvel has been tone deaf during this entire event, and they don’t seem to be budging.”

Many others on Twitter joined the chorus of outrage, equating the Hydra promotion with “Nazi cosplay.”

As for Nick Spencer, he’s taking the outrage in stride and defended his creative decision. “The idea that ‘the world is in a bad place, therefore stories should be escapism’ remains an irresponsible, cowardly argument,” he wrote. “Stories exist to illuminate the world around us, to challenge us, to test us. They are there to help us face our fears, not run from them.”

