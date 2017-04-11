Comedian Chosen for White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Called Trump ‘White ISIS’

The White House Correspondent’s Dinner is terrible. It’s terrible because of the comedians who host it, it’s terrible because of the jokes that are told, and it’s most importantly terrible because of its audience: the media.

This year’s mutual masturbation ceremony looks like it’ll be worst than the last, with “The Daily Show’s” Hasan Minhaj headlining. In case “The Daily Show” credit doesn’t turn you off, Minhaj is the same comedian who referred to President Trump as “White ISIS.” Funny stuff. Must have been a competitive list.

We got another glimpse of Minhaj’s talents in his statement about the dinner:

“It is a tremendous honor to be a part of such a historic event even though the president has chosen not to attend this year. SAD! Now more than ever, it is vital that we honor the First Amendment and the freedom of the press.”

Minhaj is fairly new to hosting. Last year, he performed at the Congressional Correspondents Dinner and was met with a silent and “stone-faced” audience. Rather than, you know, tell jokes, Minhaj opted to give a long rant about the virtues of gun control. Maybe that qualifies for humor in liberal circles, but I think I’ll be more entertained by YouTubing “zoo animals farting” rather than sit and listen to rich liberals tell stale jokes about the president.

