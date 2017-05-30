Chuck Woolery Is Just Asking Some Questions on Twitter About Jews

By Joe Simonson | 5:59 pm, May 30, 2017
Thank God for Twitter. While some prefer to give their thoughts on current events, share some recipes, or gripe about a significant other, game show host Chuck Woolery decided to let his followers know that he’s been doing some reading lately — about the Jews.

At about 4 o’clock on Monday afternoon, the former Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection host let everyone know what’s been on his mind.

Huh.  Fascinating stuff there, Chuck.  Sure, Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin were both raised Christian, but their bloodline was tainted enough with Jewishness that Chuck thought we should all know.

Hosts of Lingo Chuck Woolery (4th l) and Stacey Hayes (3rd l) (Getty Images)

But, hey, Chuck’s just thinking ou tloud here.  Don’t you dare call him anti-Semitic or anything, he’s just learning his history.

Interesting.

No idea why anyone would accuse you of anti-Semitism for simply repeating the same anti-Semitic lines that bigots have repeated for generations.  Those pesky Jews, always starting trouble.  How dare get heat for simply repeating some historical facts out of the blue for no particular reason.

You see, Chuck’s not against the Jews, he’s just against a lot of what the Jews are responsible for—like communism.  There are plenty of Good Jews out there.

But, I mean, come on, a lot of you Jews are communists.  Like what’s going on here, it’s almost like a conspiracy or something.  Sure, Sanders doesn’t speak for all Jews and his ethno-religion is pretty much irrelevant to his politics, but come on.  What a coincidence.

Yes, confusion.  Many people are clearly getting the wrong idea about what I’m trying to say despite my very odd tweets seemingly blaming an entire ideology on a small, religious and ethnic minority.  Did I mention I also have a black friend?

Just facts, nothing else.  The sky is blue and Jews are responsible for communism.  Facts.

Huh, it’s almost like there’s no connection between being Jewish and communism.  Too bad it took me over 24 hours to conclude this.

By the way, Democrats are the real Nazis. Bernie might be a communist, but he’s also a Nazi.  He’s also Jewish.  Facts.

This isn’t the first time Woolery has melted down over Twitter.  A few years ago, Woolery was Just Asking Questions again, this time about Islam.

Someone please tell Woolery that next time he has some thoughts on minorities, he should keep them to himself.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.

