Chuck Woolery Is Just Asking Some Questions on Twitter About Jews

Thank God for Twitter. While some prefer to give their thoughts on current events, share some recipes, or gripe about a significant other, game show host Chuck Woolery decided to let his followers know that he’s been doing some reading lately — about the Jews.

At about 4 o’clock on Monday afternoon, the former Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection host let everyone know what’s been on his mind.

Believe it or not. Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin were both Jewish. I was shocked to find, most of the original Soviet Communists were Jewish — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 29, 2017

Huh. Fascinating stuff there, Chuck. Sure, Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin were both raised Christian, but their bloodline was tainted enough with Jewishness that Chuck thought we should all know.

But, hey, Chuck’s just thinking ou tloud here. Don’t you dare call him anti-Semitic or anything, he’s just learning his history.

Marx was actually Prussian which was a part of Germany during his life. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 29, 2017

Interesting.

Amazing to me, I point out that Marx and Lenin were Jewish, Fact of history, and now I'm being called anti Semitic? why do people do this? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

No idea why anyone would accuse you of anti-Semitism for simply repeating the same anti-Semitic lines that bigots have repeated for generations. Those pesky Jews, always starting trouble. How dare I get heat for simply repeating some historical facts out of the blue for no particular reason.

I am an Islamophob,I am against SocialistLiberalProgressiveism.I am against Communism, But I am not an antisemite by any means. So stick it — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

You see, Chuck’s not against the Jews, he’s just against a lot of what the Jews are responsible for—like communism. There are plenty of Good Jews out there.

Not to stir the pot but, #BernieSanders is a #Jew and a #Communist. Am I incorrect or does this make me an antisemite as well? Another Fact. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

But, I mean, come on, a lot of you Jews are communists. Like what’s going on here, it’s almost like a conspiracy or something. Sure, Sanders doesn’t speak for all Jews and his ethno-religion is pretty much irrelevant to his politics, but come on. What a coincidence.

There appears to be confusion regarding my remarks about Marx and Lenin having Jewish roots. Make no mistake about this, I stand with Israel — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

Yes, confusion. Many people are clearly getting the wrong idea about what I’m trying to say despite my very odd tweets seemingly blaming an entire ideology on a small, religious and ethnic minority. Did I mention I also have a black friend?

Can't get my head around being pro Israel and being called an antisemite just for pointing out historical facts. Not my fault. It's history — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

Just facts, nothing else. The sky is blue and Jews are responsible for communism. Facts.

#FriedrichEngels, #KarlMarx buddy, was a #protestant who became a Atheist. Ultimately you would have to be an atheist. Jewish or protestant — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

Huh, it’s almost like there’s no connection between being Jewish and communism. Too bad it took me over 24 hours to conclude this.

The Nazi party was called?The #DemocraticSocialist Workers Party. So #Bernie calls himself a DemocratSocialist. Right? Am I confused or what — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2017

By the way, Democrats are the real Nazis. Bernie might be a communist, but he’s also a Nazi. He’s also Jewish. Facts.

This isn’t the first time Woolery has melted down over Twitter. A few years ago, Woolery was Just Asking Questions again, this time about Islam.

One thing for sure. Muslims can't seem to live in peace with anyone. Even each other. FACT. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) April 19, 2013

Someone please tell Woolery that next time he has some thoughts on minorities, he should keep them to himself.

