Chris Pratt Says Sexual Objectification is Good for Both Genders

It’s no secret that men are as objectified in the media as their female counterparts in today’s films.

This wasn’t always the case, as women were largely relegated to the roles of eye candy while male actors took leading roles playing characters with agency. In response to the gender imbalance, sex-negative feminists have for years called for an end to female sexual objectification.

Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt holds a different view on establishing equality, arguing instead for both genders to be equally objectified.

During a press conference for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pratt was asked how he felt about being a sex icon, objectified by millions of viewers in his shirtless scenes. Formerly known for sporting an out-of-shape “dad bod,” Pratt shaped up for his roles in the first Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

“I think it’s OK, I don’t feel appalled by it,” he said of objectification (per Yahoo! Movies). “I think it’s appalling that for a long time only women were objectified, but I think if we really want to advocate for equality, it’s important to even things out.”

“Not objectify women less, but objectify men just as often as we objectify women. There are a lot of women who got careers out of it, and I’m using it to my advantage. And at the end of the day, our bodies are objects.”

“We’re just big bags of flesh and blood and meat and organs that God gives us to drive around,” said Pratt, who admitted that he made a lot of money for his good looks. Pratt paints a visceral mental image, but he isn’t wrong.

“But you have to be a little sensitive about that because there are a lot more great roles classically written for men than there have been for women,” Pratt admitted, and added that it would be inaccurate to call green-lighting the sexual objectification of men a “double standard” given historical context.

Pratt described actors as “props,” but admitted that it was easy for him to say that as a man.

“But I have to be careful because for millennia women have been objectified in a way where there’s a pretty horrifying past around it,” said the actor. “It’s a little bit different. I don’t know if you would call it a double standard. But you have to deal with them separately because there’s a history of objectification that is a sensitive issue.”

In the end, Pratt isn’t calling for less objectification as sex-negative feminists often do, but for that objectification to be evenly distributed. After all, finding others attractive isn’t something anyone can help given its basis in human biology.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.