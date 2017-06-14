Charity Draws Superheroes With ‘Realistic Bodies,’ Which Apparently Is Fat

The body positivity movement has gotten so woke that a “realistic” body for a superhero is muffin tops and beer bellies.

Yep, super humans who spend all day running, jumping and fighting other super humans should in fact be tubby tub tubs. This is the world we live in. This is what our forefathers fought and died for on the beaches of Iwo Jima.

The nonprofit, Recover.org, an addiction and eating disorder prevention group has “reverse-photoshopped” fan favorite Marvel and DC characters to make kids feel better about themselves or something.

Here’s Aquaman. Despite swimming all day, his body is more “realistic” as Homer Simpson as opposed to Michael Phelps.

Superman finally has his “unrealistic” six pack removed.

Finally the real Harley Quinn looks like 90 percent of people cosplaying her at Comic Cons.

They made Black Panther the fattest for some reason. He looks more like my mom’s obese indoor tabby, than an apex jungle predator.

They even made the robot man fat. He doesn’t even have a real torso to put on weight.

Here’s chunky Spiderman. To be honest, I would totally see a John Goodman led Spiderman movie, so I can’t complain.

And here’s a bunch more I don’t feel like commenting on.

The problem with this project is its erasure of the real fat superheroes and villains. There are plenty of chunky super human role models like The Blob, Kingpin, Faith, Big Bertha and Captain Underpants. Don’t these obese super humans deserve their own recognition as oppose to having skinny heroes appropriate fat culture??!?

It’s 2017. We can do better.

