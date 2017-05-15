Catfight! New Bravo Miniseries to Chronicle Rivalry Between Anna Wintour and Tina Brown

TV loves nothing more than a new trend. And following the success of FX’s anthology TV series Feud starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, it’s got one!

Bravo announced today that it will broadcast All That Glitters, a six-hour TV miniseries based on Newhouse by Thomas Maier, a 1994 book which, in part, chronicled the rising fortunes of Wintour at Vogue and Brown at Vanity Fair and the New Yorker.

Brown was to leave Condé Nast to do her own thing, with mixed fortunes, and Wintour ultimately won the battle to be Editorial Director at Conde Nast.

Bravo is predictably breathless about their first scripted series, commenting in a press release: “All That Glitters presents the ‘true story’ of the behind the scenes rivalry, relationship and “remarkable ascent” of pop-culture icons of Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Tina Brown of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, per Bravo’s description.

“As both bold and driven women fight their way to the top of a male-dominated industry driven by greed and betrayal, they each find new paths to change the world around them—Tina, through the intersection of high-culture and celebrity, and Anna with an instinct for high fashion and emerging talent.”

Bravo is hoping for some Devil Wears Prada magic to wear off on All That Glitters. But we have some questions:

Who will play Anna Wintour and Tina Brown? If we were in charge at Bravo, we’d get on the phone to Kristin Scott Thomas and Naomi Watts.

Will Donald Trump- —whose choice of Random House to publish his bestseller The Art of the Deal is featured in the book Newhouse which the miniseries is based on—feature in the series which is Bravo’s first scripted series?

And will anyone care?