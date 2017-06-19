Caitlyn Jenner Slammed for Joke About Steve Scalise Shooting

Caitlyn Jenner, reality-star-turned-political-commentator, has landed in hot water for an ill-timed quip she made about last week’s shooting at the congressional baseball practice.

The former Olympian was speaking at the College Republican National Committee’s Convention over the weekend.

Asked by the moderator about the shooting by diehard Bernie Sanders fan and anti-Trump activist James Hodgkinson, which severally wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and injured many others, Jenner first expressed sympathy for the victim.

“First of all, nobody deserves what happened out there,” the Washington Post quoted her saying “There’s no justification. There are crazy people in the world. We have to minimize that type of stuff.”

Then, in what seemed like an attempt to lighten up the mood, she added: “Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot — liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

Four people were injured in the shooting, which ended with the assailant being shot dead by the police. Hodgkinson, a liberal, reportedly had a list of conservative House Freedom Caucus members in his pocket—a death list of sorts, according to the Daily Caller.

The event itself was closed to press but footage of Jenner’s remarks were captured on video and shared to the College Republican Federation of Virginia’s Facebook page.

While Jenner’s quip was met with laughs and applause from the audience, it predictably incensed liberal listeners who took to social media to express their “disgust” at her joke.

Some Twitter user called her out for a 2015 car pileup on the Pacific Coast Highway involving her that killed Kimberly Howe, aged 69.

Others reproached her for attacking the very people who work hard to defend the rights of transgender Americans, calling her reaction “shameful”.

The “I Am Cait” star is a proud Republican and Trump voter—a political position that has often left her ostracized by left-dominated Hollywood. Just last week, she was invited as one of Katy Perry’s guests for a bizarre, politically charged dinner featuring outspoken left-wing celebrities such as comedian Margaret Cho.

Invited to say a few words about herself, Jenner confessed to other guests that she “got more trouble for coming out as a Republican than I did for being trans.”

She clearly has.