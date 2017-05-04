‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’ Episode Censored Following Gender Controversy

In his new Netflix series, Bill Nye the so-called “Science Guy” promotes the notion that gender [identity] and biological sex are on a spectrum, rather than male or female. An old episode of Bill Nye the Science Guy clashing with Nye’s newfound understanding of biology has been censored from the re-release.

In Bill Nye Changes the World, Nye claims that the gender binary is “more like a kaleidoscope.” Presenting his “settled science” in front of mannequins with XX’s and XY chromosomes projected onto them, he claims that “what makes someone male or female isn’t so clear cut.” It’s Gender Lysenkoism. Nye then cuts to a musical number by Rachel Bloom, to sing about her sex junk, which is “so oh oh oh.”

Nye’s view on biological sex is in line with what students learn in Gender Studies classes across college campuses today. Basic biology is dismissed as “biological essentialism,” and science is as malleable as you want it to be. Given his embrace of progressivism, it’s no shock that Nye is a popular hero on the political Left.

Masquerading as a science show, Nye’s newfound Tumblr-inspired understanding of gender dicrectly contradicts what he promoted in an episode of Bill Nye the Science Guy in 1996 called “Probability.” I pointed this out in a tweet that has since gone viral.

Bill Nye the Science Guy on gender, circa 1996. (Season 4, Episode 8) "[Chromosomes] control whether we become a boy or a girl." pic.twitter.com/oK2xPbRiKx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 28, 2017

The lesson taught by the clip makes no claim to the fluidity of gender, stating instead that chromosomes determine if people are either male or female. Sex chromosomes determine how a fertilized egg has a 50/50 chance of being of either sex.

“Inside each of ourselves are these things called chromosomes, and they control whether we become a boy or a girl,” the narrator explains. “There are only two possibilities: ‘XX,’ a girl, or ‘XY,’ a boy.”

Following my tweet, the segment was cut from the episode in which it was first broadcast. On Netflix’s collection of Bill Nye the Science Guy, the episode titled “Probability” is almost identical to the one first broadcast in 1996 with one small omission: the segment on sex and chromosomes. The original episode can be viewed in its entirety on fan uploads of the show on YouTube.

There’s been no explanation or announcement as to why the segment was censored, and it appears to be the only episode that was edited for its Netflix distribution. Other episodes of the show appear to be untampered with.

This may not stay the case if Nye makes another claim that contradicts one of his earlier episodes.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.