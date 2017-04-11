BBC’s ‘University Challenge’ Quiz Show Slammed for Lack of Diversity, All-Male Final

In recent years, University Challenge has been one of the most popular shows on TV in the United Kingdom. The Jeremy Paxman-hosted quiz show pits groups of students from some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the nation against each other. Much like Jeopardy, contestants answer questions on the buzzer.

But the latest series of the long-running show has come under fire from some quarters, with progressively-minded critics taking issue with the fact that two single-sex teams made it into the final round of the tournament. The ultimate showdown occurred last night between students from Wolfson College, Cambridge and Balliol College, Oxford. Both teams had only male contestants.

The show raised the tempers of social justice warriors, who criticized the lack of female contestants. As with previous years, around 95% of the finalists have been men.

“I think [female participant] quotas would be a really good idea, or if not formal quotas, guidelines at the very least,” Azita Chellappoo, Wolfson’s equality and diversity officer told The Telegraph. “I don’t think all-male teams should be allowed on the show.”

Chellappoo added that the women who appear on the show receive “sexist commentary” on social media, with discussions revolving around their looks—more so than any of the male contestants who, as most people would note, look like nerds.

Her views were echoed by other feminists and progressives on social media, who decried the show’s lack of diversity.

As the publication notes, universities select their teams. The piece’s author, Charlotte Lytton, suggests that quotas would “naturally help balance male and female contestants.”

Because more women than men attend higher education establishments in the United Kingdom, the show’s gender makeup reveals what Lytton calls a “lopsided approach to representation.” So woke.

I suppose it’s okay that men are less likely to receive a college education, but God forbid women aren’t as accurately represented on what is supposed to be a light-hearted television entertainment show. That’s a cause for real outrage.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.