Allegedly ‘Woke’ Katy Perry Offends the Indian Subcontinent on Instagram

From her humble roots as a homophobic teen, Katy Perry rose the ranks up to the wokest of woke among white women celebrities. Not only did she lobby vigorously for the historically woke Hillary Clinton campaign, she’s written woke anthems like “Chained to the Rythm” featuring such woke lyrics as “So comfortable, we’re living in a bubble, bubble, so comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble.” Deep.

Her trademarked brand of wokeness is called “consciousness,” showing she is Neo while the rest of us are rubes stuck in the Matrix.

But can we continue calling Perry woke in light of yesterday’s shocking events?

Perry had the gall to post a picture of the Indian goddess Kali with the caption “current mood,” despite not being Hindu and having no idea about the difficulties of being a female god in a male god’s world.

current mood A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Kali is known as the the divine protector and is often portrayed standing over Shiva while he just lays back and takes it. She has reached levels of personal and career success Perry can only dream of.

This act of Instagram appropriation angered many Indians on Instagram who weren’t cowed by the fact Perry had previously proven her woke cred.

“How ridiculous this? You don’t have permission to upload a picture of our goddess on this f**king social media and embarrassing our culture,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Please Katy !! Don’t use such type of Indian God’s and goddess’ pics to represent our mood..Do you know what this pic means and what’s the story behind it”, said another.

“We don’t care about your mood…..you should delete this post otherwise Indians soon change their mood 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡,” emojied a third.

Obviously Perry has a lot of woke soul searching to do if she wants to be truly “conscious” of the plight of PoCs around the world.

Do better Katy!

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks