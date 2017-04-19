Alleged Trump Supporter Tom Brady Skips Patriots Victory Party at White House

New England Patriots quarterback and white supremacist hero Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he wouldn’t be attending the White House’s Super Bowl victory party scheduled that afternoon because of “personal family matters.”

Six other Patriots also didn’t attend the event. Three of whom — LeGarrette Blount, Martellus Bennet, and Devin McCourty — said their absence was an act of protest against the Trump administration.

Brady explained his decision in a statement:

“I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember. In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters. Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in future years, we will be back on the South Lawn again soon. Have a great day!”

Hours later, Brady posted on Instagram that he’s celebrating his parents’ 48th wedding anniversary.

“My sisters and I have had the best example of love, friendship and compassion in our lives! And it’s so special to celebrate together! I love you mom and dad!,” he wrote in a caption.

Galynn Brady, his mother, has undergone chemotherapy for her battle with cancer, so his absence could be related to that. Still, one would think that Brady would give a little bit more notice if he planned on being with his family instead of partying at the White House.

The five-time Super Bowl champion has referred to President Trump as a friend and has said that he’s “always had a good time with him.” During the presidential campaign, a “Make America Great Again” hat was seen in Brady’s locker during a press conference.

Despite Trump’s claims at a New Hampshire rally that Brady said, “Donald, I support you, you’re my friend and I voted for you,” his wife Gisele Bündchen denied they supported the president.

Patriots owner Robert K. Kraft contributed $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

