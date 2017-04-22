‘Women Lie and Are The Weaker Sex,’ Says Lawyer for Accused Rapist

A Tennessee attorney defending an alleged rapist told the court that women are natural liars.

The case involves the CEO of an IT firm who allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old woman who had come to him seeking work, choking, drugging and raping her for three hours on top of an American flag towel. Steve Farese, a Memphis defense lawyer, is representing the CEO.

“There’s always a reason behind a lie,” Steve Farese said in his video-recorded closing statements on Thursday. “Women can be especially good at it because they’re the weaker sex.”

Farese also reportedly said that the alleged victims’ clothing wasn’t shown to the court because it was “a sexy halter top,” and “they” didn’t want jurors to see it. It’s unclear who he meant by “they.”

Those comments prompted immediate backlash. The Memphis Area Women’s Council denounced Farese’s statement as “absolutely despicable,” and critics on Twitter accused him of “disgusting, misogynistic, sexist behavior,” according to the local CBS station.

On Thursday, Farese refused to walk back his comments, telling USA Today that “my job is not to care if anybody gets offended” and that “smart people will see it for what it is.”