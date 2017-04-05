Woman Uber Passenger Threatens to Falsely Accuse Driver of Rape When Asked to Leave Car

Just try to watch this video without getting a headache.

An NYC Uber driver picks up a female passenger in the Bronx. After she was verbally abusive to him he asks her to get out of his car and find a new ride. In the nearly nine minute video she threatens to accuse him of rape, all while he’s filming.

“You got a problem, you call the cops,” the driver tells the passenger when she won’t exit the vehicle.

“I’m gonna start screaming out the window that you raping me,” the passenger replies. “He tried to touch my vagina!”

The driver laughs because he has it all on video and says he’s married.

The standoff appears to be nearing no solution, until finally the woman leaves the car, but not before spilling her juice in the back seat.

“This is how Uber drivers goes through every f-king day, man,” he said. “Welcome to New York.”

