Woman Sues for $23 Million Because UC Berkeley Failed to Protect Her During Milo Riot

A supporter of Milo Yiannopoulos filed a lawsuit Monday against the the University of California, Berkeley and others over alleged civil rights and First Amendment violations.

The lawsuit filed in a federal court in California argues that UC Berkeley and other parties such as the mayor of Berkeley violated the rights of Kiara Robbles and other attendees of Yiannopoulos’ event back in February for failing to protect them from violence.

Robbles was famously attacked by the radical so-called “anti-fascist” group during the protest-turned-riot against the speaker. As she was interviewed by the media, sporting “Make Bitcoin Great Again”, she was attacked by a black-clad rioter.

She thus demands more than $23 million in damages and relief, claiming university officials failed to uphold campus policies and broke federal law during the handling of Yiannopoulos’ event.

The complaint names multiple individuals as defendants including UC President Janet Napolitano, the UC Board of Regents, outgoing campus chancellor Nicholas Dirks, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín, UCPD Police Chief Margo Bennett, Berkeley Police Department and BPD Chief Andrew Greenwood.

The list of defendants also includes House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and investor George Soros.

Robles alleges the defendants failed to guarantee that Yiannopoulos’ event took place and withheld police to ensure the safety of attendees.

As Heat Street reported in February, UC Berkeley officials and the City of Berkeley were aware that the event could spiral out of control due to external threats.

The city received a warning from militant By All Means Necessary (BAMN) group, which it was later revealed counts Arreguin among its members, warning that it would “defend” Berkeley from hate speech

“It can be dangerous and even life-threatening to criticize liberal policies and opinions on college campuses,” Robles told The Daily Californian in a Facebook message.

“If the UC Berkeley community can’t remain politically neutral or conduct itself with civility, it’s an admission by everyone involved that the university is an indoctrination camp for political correctness.”

Attorney Larry Klayman, who represents the woman, claimed the university administration “enabled violence” and therefore should face legal consequences.

According to campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof, the university and campus police invested “substantial University resources planning security measures” to secure the event.

He added that the local campus police employed certain tactics during the February 1 riot in an attempt to minimize harm and protect the speaker due to “unprecedented level of organized violence.” Mogulof noted that UC Berkeley is committed to free speech.

“The University of California, Berkeley intends to mount a vigorous and successful defense of its actions, and looks forward to contesting this collection of false claims,” Mogulof said about the allegations. “We are confident that UCPD’s actions will be vindicated against the plaintiff’s uninformed allegations.”