Woman Sucker Punched by White Nationalist During Berkeley Street Brawl Is a Porn Star

Trump supporters and Antifa protesters clashed this weekend in a street fight that conjured memories of Weimar Germany. One of the most viral videos of the brawls featured alt-right leader Nathan Damigo punching a woman in the face.

The far right are usually violently condescending toward women & afab people. In #Berkeley @NathanDamigo of @IdentityEvropa was just violent pic.twitter.com/yfVkHsxBr9 — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) April 15, 2017

So who are these characters?

For those familiar with the inner workings of the alt-right, Domigo is the 30-year-old Iraq war veteran behind the white nationalist fraternity Identity Evropa.

Domigo’s personal history shows a disturbed man with a violent past. After he returned home from his two tours, Domigo became suicidal and developed a drug and alcohol addiction. During a particularly violent outburst, Domigo put a gun to an Iraqi cab driver’s head and robbed him of $43.

After spending five years behind bars for his hate crime, Domigo came out of prison a hardened white supremacist who was deeply influenced by the works of former Klu Klux Klan leader David Duke. Since his release, Domigo has been studying at Cal State University at Stanislaus, where he regularly posts flyers promoting Identity Evropa.

On the other side of Domigo’s fist was Louise Rosealma who, thanks to 4chan’s Internet detectives, was outed as a 19-year-old porn star who goes by the pseudonym Venus Rosales and Emily Rose Marshall.

Rosealma's Instagram describes her as an "Independent Model, photographer, free soul, queer, polyamorous" Antifa member. Since her run-in with Domigo, Marshall's popularity has skyrocketed on pornographic search engines.

Before she left for Berkeley, Rosealma posted on her Facebook that she was “determined to bring back 100 Nazi scalps.” A GoFundMe has been set up for Rosealma’s hospital bills—the request says Rosealma is also going to require “a new residence, new employment, may need to change her identity as well.” By mid afternoon Monday, $4,878 had been raised toward the goal of $80,000.

