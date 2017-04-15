Woman Chef ‘Resists’ President by Declining Interview With Ivanka Trump’s Former Website

A queer woman chef refused to be interviewed for Ivanka Trump’s website about prominent women in business, citing “resistance” to the Trump administration and decrying that the publication is political because it has the name Trump on it.

Executive chef Angela Dimayuga of Mission Chinese Food published messages sent by one of freelance writer from IvankaTrump.com – a site with which the First Daughter has cut ties since the election and her new job at the White House.

Writer Adi Heyman praised the chef’s work and tried to organize an interview for the site which is, according to her, a “non-political platform of empowerment for modern working women.” In the interview, she merely wanted to highlight how Dimayuga “confidently developed [her] dynamic food vision and brought it to reality.”

Had this message slide in my DM last week which had me screaming. Sent her this response today. #resist #fucktrump #dragher @dear_ivanka A post shared by Angela Dimayuga (@swimsuit_issue) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

But that was just too much for Dimayuga. The chef fired back by publishing the messages, writing “Had this message slide in my DM last week which had me screaming. Sent her this response today,” and added hashtags such as “resist” and “fucktrump.”

The chef also collaborated with her activist friend Shakirah Simley and expled why she didn’t want to be interviewed with the site that has “Trump” name on it. She blamed a site that no longer has ties with Ivanka Trump on the decisions by the Trump administration.

She also cited the administration’s treatment of people of color and LGBTQ community as “second class citizens,” although didn’t not elaborate on specific policies that have done that.

The letter in full:

Hi Adi, Thank you for thinking of me. I’m glad you are a fan of my work so much that you want to provide more visibility for my career to inspire “other working women.” However, I’m for women who actually empower other women. I don’t believe that IvankaTrump.com is truly “a non-political platform of empowerment for [women]”. So long as the name Trump is involved, it is political and frankly, an option for the IvankaTrump.com business to make a profit. I don’t see anything empowering about defunding Planned Parenthood, barring asylum from women refugees, rolling back safeguards for equal pay, and treating POC/LGBT and the communities that support these groups like second class citizens. As a queer person of color and daughter of immigrant parents I am not interested in being profiled as an aspirational figure for those that support a brand and a President that slyly disparages female empowerment. Sharing my story with a brand and family that silences our same voices is futile. Thank you for the consideration.

Dimayuga later told The Huffington Post: “It’s important for me to acknowledge the intersectional community in which I’ve been able to creatively thrive in.”

“I learned that only 6 percent of executive positions in kitchens are held by women. I am also queer, and have immigrant parents,” Dimayuga said. “I’ve come to the understanding that people want to hear what I have to say from my unique point of view. It’s a responsibility that gives me purpose, so making clear and pointed decisions on what I involve my time with is important.”

She said that her response has been “unanimously positive,” even prompted a comment from celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain who commented on her Instagram, saying she’s a hero.

“The sheer number of people that have been supportive just shows that there is a stronger and bigger community than I see on the day-to-day that are willing to actually help, protect, support women and those in marginalized communities,” Dimayuga added.