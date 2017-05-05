Will Rising Movie Star Josh Gad’s Extreme Anti-Trump Resistance Backfire?

  1. Home
  2. Culture Wars
By Heat Street Staff | 4:27 pm, May 5, 2017
Read More

Hollywood anti-Trump Resistance members aren’t exactly in short supply right now but Josh Gad is an especially ridiculous one.

When not voicing Star Wars Rebels, Angry Birds or Frozen spinoffs (he’s Olaf), Gad is to be found venting violent spleen about Trump that renders Marvel filmmaker Joss Whedon rather milquetoast by way of comparison.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: Actor Josh Gad arrives at the New York special screening of Disney’s live-action adaptation “Beauty and the Beast” at Alice Tully Hall on March 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)

Take a look at his reaction yesterday on Twitter to House Republicans passing a revamped health care bill that repealed much of Obamacare:

It’s #resistance’ but his meaning comes through loud and clear…

Gad also retweeted Patton Oswalt equating supporters of the repeal of  ‘Obamacare’ with “Cattle cheering McDonald’s”.

Gad- who was caught up in the Beauty and the Beast gay kiss storm- is on the up right now. He will soon be seen as murder suspect Hector McQueen in Kenneth Branagh’s all-star remake of Murder on the Orient Express and is reputedly in line to play Penguin in The Batman.

But his furious ranting at Middle America has some in Hollywood worried about an impending backlash.

A conservative producer who worked with Gad on an independent film tells Heat Street: “Josh isn’t acting in off-Broadway theater any more. He is a rising movie star but he has to realize that while constructive opposition to Trump is still cool in Hollywood, declarations of all-out war will not be viewed favorably from a commercial perspective.

“Many of the mothers who show up to hear his Disney projects are Trump voters. They won’t want to be putting money in the pockets of someone who is out to get them.

“It’s only a matter of time before he goes too far and squanders the goodwill he has been generating the past few years. You didn’t see John Candy in 1983 apocalyptic revenge fantasies about Ronald Reagan.”

Indeed you didn’t.

Advertisement

Related

Jason Sudeikis: Donald Trump Is Pig In ‘Angry Birds’

Shot-by-Shot Analysis: Beauty and the Beast’s ‘Exclusively Gay Moment’

Also ...