Will Rising Movie Star Josh Gad’s Extreme Anti-Trump Resistance Backfire?

Hollywood anti-Trump Resistance members aren’t exactly in short supply right now but Josh Gad is an especially ridiculous one.

When not voicing Star Wars Rebels, Angry Birds or Frozen spinoffs (he’s Olaf), Gad is to be found venting violent spleen about Trump that renders Marvel filmmaker Joss Whedon rather milquetoast by way of comparison.

Take a look at his reaction yesterday on Twitter to House Republicans passing a revamped health care bill that repealed much of Obamacare:

Our anger knows no bounds. #GOP u have awakened a #resistence that will not stop until each one of you pays for what you’ve done. U will pay — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 4, 2017

It’s #resistance’ but his meaning comes through loud and clear…

Remember this. Remember when these men decided to make rape & pregnancy preexisting conditions. Remember today. Never forget it. #2018 https://t.co/B1jv3QTPzg — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 4, 2017

And this smug shitbag will be remembered with the worst America has ever offered. The Great Enabler. https://t.co/6lZz07dZBU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 4, 2017

Gad also retweeted Patton Oswalt equating supporters of the repeal of ‘Obamacare’ with “Cattle cheering McDonald’s”.

Gad- who was caught up in the Beauty and the Beast gay kiss storm- is on the up right now. He will soon be seen as murder suspect Hector McQueen in Kenneth Branagh’s all-star remake of Murder on the Orient Express and is reputedly in line to play Penguin in The Batman.

But his furious ranting at Middle America has some in Hollywood worried about an impending backlash.

A conservative producer who worked with Gad on an independent film tells Heat Street: “Josh isn’t acting in off-Broadway theater any more. He is a rising movie star but he has to realize that while constructive opposition to Trump is still cool in Hollywood, declarations of all-out war will not be viewed favorably from a commercial perspective.

“Many of the mothers who show up to hear his Disney projects are Trump voters. They won’t want to be putting money in the pockets of someone who is out to get them.

“It’s only a matter of time before he goes too far and squanders the goodwill he has been generating the past few years. You didn’t see John Candy in 1983 apocalyptic revenge fantasies about Ronald Reagan.”

Indeed you didn’t.