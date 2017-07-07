Will Darwinism Kill Feminism?

While it’s commonplace for snooty, liberal academics to blame men for every misery to betide humanity, boffins at Yale have taken this sexist blame-game to absurd new heights.

They are claiming that modern men are too stupid – or “feel threatened by their success” – to date 30-something “selfish career women,” who are increasingly having to freeze their eggs until they meet men they deem worthy of siring their children.

That is the conclusion of a Yale study that interviewed 150 women at eight IVF clinics in America and Israel – and experts admit the trend is identical in the UK.

With 81% having a college degree, in more than 90% of cases, these women were buying extra time because they were experiencing a “dearth of educated men”. Academics blamed this not on “selfish career women” but instead “sweeping social changes” and, of course, men.

The tantalisingly-named Marcia Inhorn, Professor of Anthropology at Yale University, said, “There is a major gap – they are literally missing men. In simple terms, this is about an oversupply of educated women”.

Using all her mighty intellect, Prof Inhorn proffered, “Maybe women need to be prepared to be more open to the idea of a relationship with someone not as educated”.

At this point, most men will probably be face-palming to the point of whiplash, slugging scotch directly from the bottle or changing their Tinder settings to exclude late-30s careerists.

But the professor is onto something, only she’s looking down the wrong end of the telescope. So, allow me to mansplain.

On the manosphere, hypergamy – the concept that women will only cynically “marry up” in terms of status and wealth – is a recurrent bone of contention.

Yet the comments under the Telegraph piece show this cynicism is bleeding hard into the mainstream.

Having forlornly waited decades for Mr Right, haunted by the tick-tock of their biological clocks, these women instead now want a Mr Right Now. Who’s basically a walking sperm donor.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many men don’t want to play that game – especially those ultra-desirable, highly-educated, alpha males these women covet.

What the Yale team have spectacularly failed to grasp is that these men aren’t intimidated by these careerists. Increasingly, they just don’t want them. But why not?

Firstly, they are growing wary of women who have decided “I’m ready!” What man wants to go straight from Tinder to the kid’s section of IKEA without a few years’ fun first? It’s sensible, risk avoidance: making sure she’s mother material. Only she doesn’t want to wait, ‘cos fertility. So, men avoid them.

We’re all increasingly making more informed choices later in life – so it’s a bit rich to claim it’s a bad thing when men do it. You can’t have it both ways, ladies.

Instead, these men are increasingly dating younger women, not because they’re shallow sexists, but because they don’t want to have children yet. Again, their body, their choice, doubly so when their reproductive clocks can be ticking strong as they turn into grandfather clocks (see: Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart, etc)

The report next blames “terrifying” demographic shifts and “sweeping social changes,” and here they’re onto something.

With unexpected irony, the gender education gap – girls and women now outperform boys and men at every level of education from kindergarten to college – is suddenly a problem for women, too.

Not because these entitled careerists suddenly care that, increasingly, boys are destined for a life of servitude, performing the low-paid, dangerous jobs nobody else wants.

But because they can’t get laid by a graduate.

It’s almost funny.

This problem isn’t going away; in fact, it’s certain to grow. In the UK, there are now 60,000 more women at university than men. Men are a minority on 2/3 campuses. This gender education gap is even worse in America.

A British girl born in 2017 is 75% more likely to attend University. In the UK, women in their 20s now out-earn men.

The gender pay gap has now totally flipped, until childbirth, which is increasingly unlikely for female high-fliers. One in five women in the UK is now childless by the end of their fertile life – compared to one in 10 a generation before.

For the first time in human history, reproductive destiny is slipping from women’s grasp, and that is due to their own lifestyle choices.

Here, finally Prof Inhorn lays some blame with feminism, saying, “As a feminist I think it’s great that women are doing so well but I think there has been a cost,” adding many had been left in “sadness and isolation”.

Is feminism’s greatest victory – equality in the workplace – starting to look like a bauble if the kickback is the prospect of loneliness and childlessness?

Yale’s careerists are effectively removing themselves from the gene pool. Only, Darwinism trumps feminism. For we are all mere genetics. DNA doesn’t care about equality. It cares only about survival.

Tonight, the women of the have-it-all generation are being kept awake by the grim realisation that their genetics might not even be a part of the next generation.

Is this the cruellest payback of all in the great equality experiment?