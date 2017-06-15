Whitebait! Social Media in a Fever Over Shark Movies Being ‘So White’

By Tom Teodorczuk | 3:08 pm, June 15, 2017
Forget #OscarsSoWhite. In Hollywood, it’s now #sharks so white.

The shark movie genre is a summer film season staple. Think Jaws, Deep Blue Sea and last year’s The Shallows starring Blake Lively.

The latest addition to the genre is 47 Meters Down which stars Mandy Moore and Claire Holt as sisters who go swimming in perilous waters and encounter a group of great white sharks:

Now though social media is calling shark movies out for being exclusively the terrain of white people, to the exclusion of everyone and everything else.

The objections seem to revolve around both white people being attracted to shark cages in the first place and the movies themselves being strictly white.

This isn’t just one or two tweets—turns out there are plenty of people out there who think Hollywood is perpetuating whiteness every time it wades into shark-infested waters.

Even undisputed classics from the cannon are now getting re-categorized as “white people’s movies”:

