Whitebait! Social Media in a Fever Over Shark Movies Being ‘So White’

Forget #OscarsSoWhite. In Hollywood, it’s now #sharks so white.

The shark movie genre is a summer film season staple. Think Jaws, Deep Blue Sea and last year’s The Shallows starring Blake Lively.

The latest addition to the genre is 47 Meters Down which stars Mandy Moore and Claire Holt as sisters who go swimming in perilous waters and encounter a group of great white sharks:

Now though social media is calling shark movies out for being exclusively the terrain of white people, to the exclusion of everyone and everything else.

The objections seem to revolve around both white people being attracted to shark cages in the first place and the movies themselves being strictly white.

This isn’t just one or two tweets—turns out there are plenty of people out there who think Hollywood is perpetuating whiteness every time it wades into shark-infested waters.

my favorite part of every shark movie is when white people act shocked that sharks are in the fucking ocean — kri ✨ (@jerseypunks) June 14, 2017

47 Meters Down= Another movie about White people going somewhere they don’t need to be. — Pepe Sylvia (@edot__) June 13, 2017

The commercial for 47 Meters Down puts me in a full panic. Only white ppl put themselves in a cage and wanna be surrounded by sharks — Andrea Shaffer (@heyyyitsandrea) June 14, 2017

watching 47 meters down and honestly you mostly only ever see white people in shark movies bc they literally the only race to be so dumb — BRUJA🌻 (@MentalityofMars) June 13, 2017

Movie 47 meters down. A.K.A White people.. Sharks live down there and they bite..Oh you bout to find out, nevermind. — Comedian Thomas Jay (@ElJaydacomic) June 13, 2017

47 Meters Down is a movie that is allowed to be stricktly white. — ✿bishop teemo〠 (@_AfricanKingg) June 11, 2017

Even undisputed classics from the cannon are now getting re-categorized as “white people’s movies”:

Jaws is a white peoples movie man all these white people sit stand there screaming in the water cause the shark got someone smh crazy — m : )) (@itskenzieexo) May 31, 2017