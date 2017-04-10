White Supremacist Richard Spencer is Glitter Bombed Outside the White House

As if American politics couldn’t get any weirder, a group of alt right fascists were outside the White House Saturday protesting against… war in Syria? Yep, the alt right fawned over Trump during the election, but are not happy about his decision to bomb a Syrian government airbase.

And it went about as well as you could expect…

The group was led by Richard Spencer, the coiner of the phrase alt right and notorious white nationalist toolbag.

A group of Antifas (left-wing anarchists) arrived as a counter-protest, not because they’re in favor of the war, but because they really hate Richard Spencer. Last time Spencer encountered an Antifa in public he got punched in the face.

One of the counter-protesters managed to break through Spencer’s bodyguards and “glitter bomb” him.

Secret Service & cops in Washington DC protecting Richard Spencer & Nazis from #NoWarNoNazis. Spencer tries to leave & fight breaks out. pic.twitter.com/ctqirN0q4U — Ash J (@AshAgony) April 8, 2017

Here’s a closer look.

Here's the gif of Richard Spencer getting glitter bombed: https://t.co/4YJzkYFdxp? pic.twitter.com/fwxlLFdUt7 — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) April 9, 2017

The Antifa guy who threw the glitter was later tackled and exchanged blows with an alt righter.

Spencer fled the scene and with the aid of police managed to escape into a cab with the Antifa hot on his heels.

The protesters surrounded the car and banged on the cab, forcing Spencer and his entourage to exit the vehicle and run through DC before catching another cab.

This video shows Spencer giving an interview while fleeing the protest.

After the protest, Spencer and his gang had a good ol’ fashioned Nazi party. He made a toast where he explained the getaway and made fun of the Indian driver of the first cab they entered, saying he “kind of” wished the driver had gotten punched.

Some publications like the Inquisitor claimed Spencer was punched in the face at the protest, although he denied it on Twitter.

