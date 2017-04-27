White Student Reported to Bias Team for Looking At Someone The Wrong Way

A white university student was reported to campus anti-bias police for allegedly looking at someone in a racist way.

The female student was shopped to officials at the University of Wisconsin Madison for “glaring” at Asian-American peers.

The complaints were submitted to the university’s bias incident reporting system, a system creeping onto most American university campuses.

It encourages students to formally each other whenever they perceive that someone’s speech or behavior is “biased.”

According to one report to the university’s bias incident reporting system obtained by The College Fix, a white female student was reported for looking at other Asian American women.

Here’s the text of the report:

There was a white female student that kept making glares at me and another student. She would glare at both of us and then continue to proceed on her phone. This proceeded for 2 hours. Both me and the victim were Asian American women. I don’t know if race plays a part in it. Though this event was small and seemingly insignificant, it made me and the other victim feel unsafe, uncomfortable and paranoid. We did not approach this person.

It is part of a litany of bizarre complaints from students, including one who alleged that she was given a burnt piece of French toast because of her race.

The report said: “It’s nothing serious, but I feel I need to get this out of my mind. Around 2pm afternoon last Friday, I went to Gordon Market to grab some late launch, and got french toast from one of the male kitchen staffs there.”

“I don’t know why but he gave me a clearly quite burnt toast among all other breads that were not burnt. I was so shocked but I couldn’t say anything and just accepted it. I am a female Asian student.”