‘White Elitist’ Sofia Coppola Slammed for Winning Prize at Cannes for ‘Rich White Women’ Movie

By Heat Street Staff | 11:42 am, May 29, 2017
Filmmaker Sofia Coppola has become the first women since 1961 to win Cannes Film Festival’s Directing Prize.

You would have thought Coppola’s award- for her female-centric remake of 1971 civil war drama The Beguiled which starred Clint Eastwood- would generate widespread applause on social media given the fact she is an outspoken feminist and all the attention paid to the perceived under-representation of women directors at Cannes in recent years.

Not so.  Even though Coppola’s movie stars a host of feminist actresses including Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, she is being slammed for supposedly having made a movie about rich white women.

The plot of the movie-a wounded Union soldier who takes refuge an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War- doesn’t immediately evoke an aura of white privilege. But Coppola is being torched on Twitter for promoting excessive whiteness in her movies:

Coppola has previously been accused of racism in her films Lost in Translation and The Bling Ring.

This time people are objecting that a black character in the original 1971 movie The Beguiled  (the slave Hallie played by Mae Mercer) hasn’t re-surfaced in Coppola’s loose remake.

Coppola almost certainly isn’t being racist- she is instead a unique filmmaker whose cinematic vision maps to her own world rather than the real world going on outside her head.

But that’s not good enough for SJWs such as ‘Melonie’ who wrote a comment underneath a Variety article about The Beguiled: “Funny Coppola talks about sexism when her career is the result of nepotism and her movies are usually are about rarified worlds full of rich white people – but keep lying to yourself, Sofia.”

Expect more of all this when The Beguiled is released in cinemas late June.

