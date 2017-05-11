What’s Up With This Weirdly Racist Mailing From the Sheriff Clarke for Senate PAC?

Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, an African American, has explicitly said he won’t be challenging Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin for her seat in 2018.

“I have no interest in running for elected office other than being sheriff,” Sheriff Clarke wrote in his book, Cop Under Fire.

Denials aside, the website SheriffClarkeforSenate.com still remains operational and features wares for sale like Sheriff Clarke bobbleheads for $99. Clarke also enjoys the endorsement of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, who considers Clarke a “good cop and a great American.”

On Wednesday night, Patrick Ruffini, co-founder of the polling and analytics firm Echelon Insights, posted rather bizarre pictures of a mailing allegedly from a group called Sheriff David Clarke for U.S. Senate.

The PAC, located in Pinehurst, North Carolina, sent out an envelope with a letter from its national chairman, Jack W. Daly, warning readers about how the apocalyptic race war taking place in America’s inner cities can only be solved by Clarke.

“Barack Obama has many blacks, Muslims and illegal aliens feeling they have the right to attack Trump supporters, cops, businesses, white kids—anything and anybody—without going to jail or getting deported.”

Daly also laments the “hordes of thugs, vandals and looters [who] trashed Baltimore, Charlotte, and Milwaukee.” “It’s anarchy,” he declares in the latter. Of course, if you want to stop this bloodshed and chaos (and the hoodlums behind “Black LIES Matter”) you can donate a gift for “TV ads in support of Sheriff Clarke.”

A rising star among grassroots conservatives because of his criticism of Black Lives Matter, Clarke began making media appearances in 2015 and spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention. He is currently serving his fourth term as Sheriff of Milwaukee County, where he won reelection in 2014. A January poll put his approval rating at 31 percent, with 62 percent of Milwaukee County voters disapproving.

