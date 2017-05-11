Watch This Naked Art Student Cover Herself in Paint and Lie on the Floor

If you don’t get what she’s doing here, you just haven’t taken enough critical theory classes.

Hey whys art school gotta be like this pic.twitter.com/lWOoACqf7o — ol' salty dude (@diptychbitch) May 11, 2017

The video was taken at an unnamed art school in Santa Clarita, California—which suggests the California Institute for the Arts in Santa Clarita. Tuition for its undergraduate arts program starts at $46,830 before supplies and housing.

It’s worth remembering that the people who appreciate this kind of garbage are the same kind of people who consider themselves producers and consumers of high culture. I’ll take monster trucks and hot chicks over undergraduate performance art.

I don’t know what message this piece is trying to send, but if I ever get to the point where I understand what art like this means, I give full permission to readers to push me in front of a city bus.

For the record, I’ll cover myself in anything you want, anywhere you want for like $500.

